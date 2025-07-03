Unexpected _acme-challenge TXT records

You might notice TXT records like _acme-challenge.<hostname> are returned by your domain but cannot be found on the DNS tab of your Cloudflare dashboard.

Causes

These records are automatically created to allow Cloudflare edge certificates (universal, advanced, and backup) to be provisioned. _acme-challenge records are required by certificate authorities (CAs) so that they can verify your domain ownership before issuing the SSL/TLS certificate. For details, refer to Domain control validation (DCV).

Solution

As these records are tied to the certificates, they cannot be deleted from the DNS tab of your Cloudflare dashboard.

If you need more _acme-challenge.<hostname> TXT records in order to provision certificates on your side, you can manually add them under DNS records ↗.

If you want to remove these records: