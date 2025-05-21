Error 414
The
414 URI Too Long status code indicates that the server refuses to process the request because the URI provided by the client is excessively long.
For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.
For example, if a client is attempting a
GET request with an unusually long URI, such as one containing an excessive number of query parameters, after a
POST, this could be seen as a security risk and a
414 is generated.
Cloudflare will generate a
414 response if the URI length exceeds 32KB.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-