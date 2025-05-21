414 URI Too Long

The 414 URI Too Long status code indicates that the server refuses to process the request because the URI provided by the client is excessively long.

For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.

Common use cases

For example, if a client is attempting a GET request with an unusually long URI, such as one containing an excessive number of query parameters, after a POST , this could be seen as a security risk and a 414 is generated.

Cloudflare-specific information