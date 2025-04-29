Error 524: a timeout occurred

Error 524 usually indicates that Cloudflare successfully connected to the origin web server, but the origin did not provide an HTTP response before the default 100 seconds Proxy Read Timeout.

Common causes

This can happen if the origin server is taking too long because it has too much work to do, for example, a large data query, or because the server is struggling for resources and cannot return any data in time.

Error 524 can also indicate that Cloudflare successfully connected to the origin web server to write data, but the write did not complete before the 30 seconds Proxy Write Timeout (or 6.5 seconds in the case of Cloudflare Images).

Note A 524 occurs if the origin web server acknowledges (ACK) the resource request after the connection has been established, but does not send a timely response.

Resolution

Here are the options we suggest to work around this issue:

Implement status polling of large HTTP processes to avoid hitting this error.

Contact your hosting provider to exclude the following common causes at your origin web server: A long-running process on the origin web server. An overloaded origin web server.



Note Logging request response time at your origin web server helps identify the cause of resource slowness. Contact your hosting provider or site administrator for assistance in adjusting log formats or search for related logging documentation for your brand of web server such as Apache ↗ or Nginx ↗.

Enterprise customers can increase the 524 timeout up to 6,000 seconds using the Edit zone setting endpoint ( proxy_read_timeout setting). If your content can be cached, you may also choose to use a Cache Rule with the Proxy Read Timeout setting selected instead in the Cloudflare Dashboard.

Note If the timeouts are on write requests, the Proxy Write Timeout of 30 seconds cannot be adjusted.

If you regularly run HTTP requests that take over 100 seconds to complete (for example, large data exports), move those processes behind a subdomain not proxied (grey clouded) in the Cloudflare DNS app.