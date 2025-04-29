Error 524
Error
524 usually indicates that Cloudflare successfully connected to the origin web server, but the origin did not provide an HTTP response before the default 100 seconds Proxy Read Timeout.
This can happen if the origin server is taking too long because it has too much work to do, for example, a large data query, or because the server is struggling for resources and cannot return any data in time.
Error
524 can also indicate that Cloudflare successfully connected to the origin web server to write data, but the write did not complete before the 30 seconds Proxy Write Timeout (or 6.5 seconds in the case of Cloudflare Images).
Here are the options we suggest to work around this issue:
- Implement status polling of large HTTP processes to avoid hitting this error.
- Contact your hosting provider to exclude the following common causes at your origin web server:
- A long-running process on the origin web server.
- An overloaded origin web server.
- Enterprise customers can increase the
524timeout up to 6,000 seconds using the Edit zone setting endpoint (
proxy_read_timeoutsetting). If your content can be cached, you may also choose to use a Cache Rule with the
Proxy Read Timeoutsetting selected instead in the Cloudflare Dashboard.
- If you regularly run HTTP requests that take over 100 seconds to complete (for example, large data exports), move those processes behind a subdomain not proxied (grey clouded) in the Cloudflare DNS app.
