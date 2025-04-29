 Skip to content
Error 521: web server is down

Error 521 occurs when the origin web server refuses connections from Cloudflare. Security solutions at your origin may block legitimate connections from certain Cloudflare IP addresses.

Common causes

The two most common causes of 521 errors are:

  • Offlined origin web server application.
  • Blocked Cloudflare requests.

Resolution

Contact your hosting provider or site administrator and share the necessary error details to assist in troubleshooting these common causes: