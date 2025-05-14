 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Error 1023

Error 1023: Could not find host

This error indicates that the host could not be found due to a configuration issue or propagation delay.

Common causes

  • If the owner just signed up for Cloudflare it can take a few minutes for the website's information to be distributed to our global network. Something is wrong with the site's configuration.
  • Usually, this happens when accounts have been signed up with a partner organization (for example, hosting provider) and the provider's DNS fails.

Resolution

Contact Cloudflare Support with the following details:

  • Your domain name.
  • A screenshot of the 1023 error including the RayID mentioned in the error message.
  • A HAR file captured while duplicating the error.