Error 1010: The owner of this website has banned your access based on your browser's signature

This error indicates that access to the website is denied based on your browser's signature.

Common cause

A website owner blocked your request based on your client's web browser.

Resolution

Notify the website owner of the blocking. If you cannot determine how to contact the website owner, lookup contact information for the domain via the Whois database ↗. Site owners disable Browser Integrity Check via the Settings tab of the Security app.