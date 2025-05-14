Error 1037
This error indicates that the rewrite rule expression could not be evaluated.
There are several causes for this error, but it can mean that one expression element contained an undefined value when it was evaluated.
For example, you get a 1037 error when using the following URL rewrite dynamic expression and the
X-Source header is not included in the request:
http.request.headers["x-source"][0]
Make sure that all the elements of your rewrite expression are defined. For example, if you are referring to a header value, ensure the header is set.
