Not receiving emails from Cloudflare
This article may help if you are unable to receive transactional emails from Cloudflare. These types of email include:
- email verification
- forgot / reset password
- any other type of automated notification generated by the Cloudflare dashboard
If you are expecting but not receiving these emails from Cloudflare, review the following.
- Your email address is incorrect or mistyped in the Cloudflare dashboard
- Your email server or mailbox is not working
- Your mail server or software is filtering or blocking messages from Cloudflare
- Your mail server previously bounced too many messages from Cloudflare, resulting in email delivery no longer being attempted
- Check that your email address is correct in the Cloudflare dashboard
Follow the Change Your Email guide to check & correct this.
- Check and confirm that your email server is running and your mailbox is functional
Try sending a test email from another email service to the email address in your Cloudflare profile and check it arrives successfully. If your email domain is also using Cloudflare, you should refer to our Email issues guide.
- Make sure that noreply@notify.cloudflare.com is not being blocked or filtered
All Cloudflare transactional emails will be sent from noreply@notify.cloudflare.com - please check your email server / mailbox’s and ensure this address is removed from any blocklists or spam filters.
- Your inbox previously bounced too many messages from Cloudflare
If you email server or mailbox was not working for any period of time, our mail service will stop attempting to send you messages if too many messages bounce. In this scenario, you will need to visit the Support Portal ↗ and select the category Account > My Profile > Other.
