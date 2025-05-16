Error 10048
This error indicates a configuration mismatch where the Preserve path suffix option is used without enabling Subpath matching in a URL redirect.
This error occurs when you enable the Preserve path suffix option in a redirect without enabling the Subpath matching option. The Preserve path suffix option of a URL redirect is only applicable when the Subpath matching option is also enabled.
Enable Subpath matching for the URL redirect with Preserve path suffix enabled.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-