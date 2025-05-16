Error 10048: Preserve path suffix requires subpath matching enabled

This error indicates a configuration mismatch where the Preserve path suffix option is used without enabling Subpath matching in a URL redirect.

Common causes

This error occurs when you enable the Preserve path suffix option in a redirect without enabling the Subpath matching option. The Preserve path suffix option of a URL redirect is only applicable when the Subpath matching option is also enabled.

Resolution

Enable Subpath matching for the URL redirect with Preserve path suffix enabled.