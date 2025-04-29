Error 520: web server returns an unknown error

This error occurs when the origin server returns an empty, unknown, or unexpected response to Cloudflare.

Common causes

This error is often triggered by:

Origin server crashes or misconfigurations.

Firewalls or security plugins blocking Cloudflare IPs ↗ at your origin.

at your origin. Headers exceeding 16 KB (often due to excessive cookies).

Empty or malformed responses lacking an HTTP status code or response body.

Missing response headers or origin web server not returning proper HTTP error responses ↗ .

. Incorrect HTTP/2 configuration at the origin server.

Note 520 errors are prevalent with certain PHP applications that crash the origin web server.

Resolution

Note As a temporary workaround, you can set the affected DNS record to DNS-only in the Cloudflare DNS app or temporarily pause Cloudflare.