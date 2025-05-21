411 Length Required

The 411 Length Required status code indicates that the client did not specify the Content-Length of the request body in the headers, and this information is required to obtain the resource. The client may resend the request after adding the required header field.

For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.

Common use cases

This status code can occur in various scenarios, such as when a client sends an API request without the required Content-Length header, when uploading a file where the server needs the header to allocate resources, or when proxies or legacy systems enforce strict HTTP compliance. In each case, the server or intermediary requires the Content-Length header to process the request properly.

Cloudflare-specific information