Error 411
The
411 Length Required status code indicates that the client did not specify the
Content-Length of the request body in the headers, and this information is required to obtain the resource. The client may resend the request after adding the required header field.
For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.
This status code can occur in various scenarios, such as when a client sends an API request without the required
Content-Length header, when uploading a file where the server needs the header to allocate resources, or when proxies or legacy systems enforce strict HTTP compliance. In each case, the server or intermediary requires the
Content-Length header to process the request properly.
Cloudflare does not generate
411 for customer websites, we only proxy the request from the origin server. If you encounter a
411 error on a Cloudflare-powered site, the issue lies with the origin server. In such cases, contact your hosting provider for assistance.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-