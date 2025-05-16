Error 10055
This error indicates a conflict between the Preserve query string option and the query string in the redirect target URL.
This error occurs when you enable the Preserve query string option of a URL redirect, but also provide a query string in the redirect target URL. In this case, the URL redirect would have conflicting configuration on how to handle the query string of incoming requests.
To resolve this issue, either disable the Preserve query string option in the URL redirect or remove the query string component from the redirect target URL to eliminate the conflict.
