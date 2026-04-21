Cloudflare error diagnostic headers
When Cloudflare generates an error page (as opposed to forwarding an error from your origin server), the response includes two diagnostic headers:
cf-error-type: Identifies the error category. Common values:
1000— DNS resolution failure (A record points to a Cloudflare IP)
1016— Origin DNS error (CNAME target does not resolve)
1101— Worker threw an unhandled exception
1102— Worker exceeded resource limits (CPU or memory)
52x— Origin connectivity error (521, 522, 523, 524, 525, 526)
-
cf-error-origin: Identifies which Cloudflare system generated the error.
These headers are present only on Cloudflare-generated error pages, not on errors forwarded from your origin server.
Reproduce the error and inspect response headers using one of:
curl -v https://example.com— look for
cf-error-typein the response headers
- Browser DevTools: select Network > select the failing request > Headers
- Export a HAR file and inspect the response headers
cf-error-type prefix
|Origin
|Next step
1xxx
|DNS / routing layer
|Check DNS records; verify no Cloudflare IP in A record
1101 /
1102
|Workers runtime
|Check
wrangler tail for the exception
52x
|Origin connectivity
|Check origin server is up and reachable