Cloudflare error diagnostic headers

When Cloudflare generates an error page (as opposed to forwarding an error from your origin server), the response includes two diagnostic headers:

cf-error-type : Identifies the error category. Common values: 1000 — DNS resolution failure (A record points to a Cloudflare IP) 1016 — Origin DNS error (CNAME target does not resolve) 1101 — Worker threw an unhandled exception 1102 — Worker exceeded resource limits (CPU or memory) 52x — Origin connectivity error (521, 522, 523, 524, 525, 526)

: Identifies the error category. Common values: cf-error-origin : Identifies which Cloudflare system generated the error.

These headers are present only on Cloudflare-generated error pages, not on errors forwarded from your origin server.

How to capture these headers

Reproduce the error and inspect response headers using one of:

curl -v https://example.com — look for cf-error-type in the response headers

— look for in the response headers Browser DevTools: select Network > select the failing request > Headers

> select the failing request > Export a HAR file and inspect the response headers

Using cf-error-type for diagnosis