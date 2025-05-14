Error 1005
This error indicates that access to the website is denied due to the banning of the Autonomous System Number (ASN).
The owner of the website (for example,
example.com) has banned the autonomous system number (ASN) from accessing the website.
If you are not the website owner, provide the website owner with a screenshot of the 1005 error message you received.
If you are the website owner:
- Retrieve a screenshot of the
1005error from your customer
- Search the Security Events log (available at Security > Events) for the RayID, or client IP Address from the visitor's 1005 error message.
- Assess the cause of the block and ensure the ASN is allowed under the IP Access Rules security feature.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-