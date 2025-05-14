Error 1005

Errors 1005 Access Denied: Autonomous System Number (ASN) banned

This error indicates that access to the website is denied due to the banning of the Autonomous System Number (ASN).

Common causes

The owner of the website (for example, example.com ) has banned the autonomous system number (ASN) from accessing the website.

Resolution

If you are not the website owner, provide the website owner with a screenshot of the 1005 error message you received.

If you are the website owner:

Retrieve a screenshot of the 1005 error from your customer Search the Security Events log (available at Security > Events) for the RayID, or client IP Address from the visitor's 1005 error message.

Note Convert the UTC timestamp of the 1005 error to your local timezone when searching in the Security Events log.