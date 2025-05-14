Error 1000
This error indicates that a Cloudflare DNS record points to a prohibited IP, blocking access to the requested domain.
Cloudflare halted the request for one of the following reasons:
- An A record within your Cloudflare DNS app points to a Cloudflare IP address ↗, or a Load Balancer Origin points to a proxied record.
- Your Cloudflare DNS A or CNAME record references another reverse proxy (such as an nginx web server that uses the proxy_pass function) that then proxies the request to Cloudflare a second time.
- The request
X-Forwarded-Forheader is longer than 100 characters.
- The request includes two
X-Forwarded-Forheaders.
- The request includes a
CF-Connecting-IPheader.
- A Server Name Indication (SNI) issue or mismatch at the origin.
- If an A record within your Cloudflare DNS app points to a Cloudflare IP address ↗, update the IP address to your origin web server IP address. Reach out to your hosting provider if you need help obtaining the origin IP address.
- There is a reverse-proxy at your origin that sends the request back through the Cloudflare proxy. Instead of using a reverse-proxy, contact your hosting provider or site administrator to configure an HTTP redirect at your origin.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-