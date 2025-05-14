 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Error 1000

Error 1000: DNS points to prohibited IP

This error indicates that a Cloudflare DNS record points to a prohibited IP, blocking access to the requested domain.

Common causes

Cloudflare halted the request for one of the following reasons:

  • An A record within your Cloudflare DNS app points to a Cloudflare IP address, or a Load Balancer Origin points to a proxied record.
  • Your Cloudflare DNS A or CNAME record references another reverse proxy (such as an nginx web server that uses the proxy_pass function) that then proxies the request to Cloudflare a second time.
  • The request X-Forwarded-For header is longer than 100 characters.
  • The request includes two X-Forwarded-For headers.
  • The request includes a CF-Connecting-IP header.
  • A Server Name Indication (SNI) issue or mismatch at the origin.

Resolution

  • If an A record within your Cloudflare DNS app points to a Cloudflare IP address, update the IP address to your origin web server IP address. Reach out to your hosting provider if you need help obtaining the origin IP address.
  • There is a reverse-proxy at your origin that sends the request back through the Cloudflare proxy. Instead of using a reverse-proxy, contact your hosting provider or site administrator to configure an HTTP redirect at your origin.