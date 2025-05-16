Error 10053: Invalid redirect source URL with query string

This error indicates that the source URL contains an unsupported query string component.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a query string component, which is not supported. Possible causes include copying a URL with query parameters, misconfiguration during setup, or attempting to redirect based on query parameters instead of the path.

Resolution

Remove the query string from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.