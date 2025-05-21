407 Authentication Required

The 407 Proxy Authentication Required status code indicates that the client did not provide the necessary authentication credentials to access the requested resource through a proxy server. For more details, refer to RFC 7235 ↗.

Common use cases

This error typically occurs in environments where a proxy server is used as an intermediary between the client and the target server. To resolve this, the client must include the appropriate Proxy-Authorization header in the request with valid credentials.

Cloudflare-specific information