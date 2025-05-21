 Skip to content
Error 407

407 Authentication Required

The 407 Proxy Authentication Required status code indicates that the client did not provide the necessary authentication credentials to access the requested resource through a proxy server. For more details, refer to RFC 7235.

Common use cases

This error typically occurs in environments where a proxy server is used as an intermediary between the client and the target server. To resolve this, the client must include the appropriate Proxy-Authorization header in the request with valid credentials.

Cloudflare-specific information

Cloudflare does not generate 407 errors but proxies them from the origin server or an upstream proxy. If a 407 error occurs on a Cloudflare-powered site, review the origin server's proxy configuration to ensure authentication requirements are properly set, and verify that the client is providing the required credentials.