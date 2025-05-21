Error 407
The
407 Proxy Authentication Required status code indicates that the client did not provide the necessary authentication credentials to access the requested resource through a proxy server.
For more details, refer to RFC 7235 ↗.
This error typically occurs in environments where a proxy server is used as an intermediary between the client and the target server. To resolve this, the client must include the appropriate
Proxy-Authorization header in the request with valid credentials.
Cloudflare does not generate
407 errors but proxies them from the origin server or an upstream proxy. If a
407 error occurs on a Cloudflare-powered site, review the origin server's proxy configuration to ensure authentication requirements are properly set, and verify that the client is providing the required credentials.
