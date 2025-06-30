Potential disruption of services for Russian users

Cloudflare has observed that Internet Service Providers (ISPs) within Russia are systematically throttling traffic to websites and services, including those protected by Cloudflare.

This appears to restrict data transfer to approximately 16 KB per connection, which renders most websites, including those of our customers, inaccessible or unusable for visitors from Russia.

What to expect with your website:

This is not due to a misconfiguration of your Cloudflare settings.

You will likely see a significant drop in traffic from users in Russia in your Cloudflare Analytics.

Your visitors in Russia may experience connection failures or sites that do not load properly.

As these actions are taken at the ISP level within Russia, we do not have the ability to restore Internet connectivity for Russia-based users.

If you are a Cloudflare enterprise customer, contact your account team for further assistance.

For further details, refer to the Russian Internet users are unable to access the open Internet blog post ↗.