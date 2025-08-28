Cloudflare traffic not being sent to the geographically closest data center

Due to the way routing on Cloudflare's Anycast network ↗ works, requests may be sent to data center locations that are not necessarily the closest geographically. For example, if Cloudflare does not have a peering relationship with your network provider or if that cache location is receiving increased traffic or errors, Cloudflare may manually route users on Free, Pro, or Business plans to other data centers. You can check the Cloudflare System Status ↗ to see if any maintenance or incidents are occurring.

Most requests are sent to the physically closest cache location, but some requests are sent to other data centers that are able to handle requests without errors. For customers who require their zone to always be served by the closest geographic data center with the highest priority of traffic, contact the Sales team to upgrade to an Enterprise plan ↗.