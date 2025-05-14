Error 1006, 1007, 1008 or 1106
This error indicates that access is denied because your IP address has been banned.
A Cloudflare customer blocked traffic from your client or browser.
Request the website owner to investigate their Cloudflare security settings or allow your client IP address. Since the website owner blocked your request, Cloudflare support cannot override a customer's security settings.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-