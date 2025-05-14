Error 1006, 1007, 1008 or 1106

Errors 1006, 1007, 1008 or 1106 Access Denied: Your IP address has been banned

This error indicates that access is denied because your IP address has been banned.

Common causes

A Cloudflare customer blocked traffic from your client or browser.

Note Error 1006 also occurs in the Cloudflare Workers app under the Preview tab when a customer uses Zone Lockdown or any other Cloudflare security feature to block the Google Cloud Platform IPs that the Preview tab relies upon.

Resolution

Request the website owner to investigate their Cloudflare security settings or allow your client IP address. Since the website owner blocked your request, Cloudflare support cannot override a customer's security settings.