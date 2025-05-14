 Skip to content
Error 1006, 1007, 1008 or 1106

Errors 1006, 1007, 1008 or 1106 Access Denied: Your IP address has been banned

This error indicates that access is denied because your IP address has been banned.

Common causes

A Cloudflare customer blocked traffic from your client or browser.

Resolution

Request the website owner to investigate their Cloudflare security settings or allow your client IP address. Since the website owner blocked your request, Cloudflare support cannot override a customer's security settings.