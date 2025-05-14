 Skip to content
Error 1014

Error 1014: CNAME Cross-User Banned

This error indicates that a CNAME record between domains in different Cloudflare accounts is prohibited.

Common cause

By default, Cloudflare prohibits a DNS CNAME record between domains in different Cloudflare accounts. CNAME records are permitted within a domain (www.example.com CNAME to api.example.com) and across zones within the same user account (www.example.com CNAME to www.example.net) or using our Cloudflare for SaaS solution.

Another common cause is connecting a custom domain to an R2 bucket, where the domain is an active zone with the zone hold feature enabled.

Resolution

  • To allow CNAME record resolution to a domain in a different Cloudflare account, the domain owner of the CNAME target must use Cloudflare for SaaS.
  • To allow connecting to a R2 bucket with a custom domain, disable the zone hold feature on the custom domain target zone to resolve the 1014 error.