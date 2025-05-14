Error 1014: CNAME Cross-User Banned

This error indicates that a CNAME record between domains in different Cloudflare accounts is prohibited.

Common cause

By default, Cloudflare prohibits a DNS CNAME record between domains in different Cloudflare accounts. CNAME records are permitted within a domain ( www.example.com ↗ CNAME to api.example.com ) and across zones within the same user account ( www.example.com ↗ CNAME to www.example.net ↗) or using our Cloudflare for SaaS ↗ solution.

Another common cause is connecting a custom domain to an R2 bucket, where the domain is an active zone with the zone hold feature enabled.

Warning Cloudflare Apps ↗ are not currently supported by Cloudflare for SaaS, therefore any app using a domain configured on our SaaS solution may produce 1014 errors.

Resolution