Cloudflare 10XXX errors

Error 10028: The add list items operation contains duplicate items

This error indicates that the operation to add items to a list contains duplicate entries within the same request.

Common causes

This error occurs when there are duplicate list items in a single operation to add items to a List (either an IP list or a Bulk Redirect List). This error can happen when you:

Add a repeated IP address to an IP list

Add a repeated source URL to a Bulk Redirect List

Resolution

You need to remove the duplicate item and try again.

Error 10043: Source URL in redirect is too long

This error indicates that the source URL in a redirect exceeds the maximum allowed length.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL value of a URL redirect is too long. The maximum length of a source URL is 32,768 characters. Possible causes of this error are:

Dynamic URLs that contain excessive query parameters or tracking codes.

Unnecessary path segments or redundant subdirectories in the URL.

Resolution

You need to use a shorter URL as the source URL.

Error 10044: Target URL in redirect is too long

This error indicates that the target URL in a redirect exceeds the maximum allowed length.

Common causes

This error occurs when the target URL value of a URL redirect is too long. The maximum length of a target URL is 32,768 characters. Possible causes of this error are:

Dynamic URLs that contain excessive query parameters or tracking codes.

Unnecessary path segments or redundant subdirectories in the URL.

Resolution

You need to use a shorter URL as the target URL.

Error 10045: Invalid redirect source URL

This error indicates that the source URL for a redirect is not valid.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid, preventing the redirect from functioning properly due to missing components, such as the scheme (for instance, http or https ) or improper formatting.

Resolution

You need to specify a valid URL as the source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.

Error 10046: Invalid redirect target URL

This error indicates that the target URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid.

Common causes

This error occurs when the target URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid, preventing the redirect from functioning properly due to missing components, such as the scheme (for instance, http or https ) or improper formatting.

Resolution

You need to specify a valid URL as the target URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect target URLs.

Error 10047: Invalid redirect status code

This error indicates that an unsupported or incorrectly formatted status code was specified for the URL redirect.

Common causes

This error occurs when you specify a URL redirect status code that is not supported, typically due to entering an invalid number or using an unsupported or deprecated status code.

Resolution

Use one of the supported status codes in the URL redirect: 301 , 302 , 307 , or 308 .

Error 10048: Preserve path suffix requires subpath matching enabled

This error indicates a configuration mismatch where the Preserve path suffix option is used without enabling Subpath matching in a URL redirect.

Common causes

This error occurs when you enable the Preserve path suffix option in a redirect without enabling the Subpath matching option. The Preserve path suffix option of a URL redirect is only applicable when the Subpath matching option is also enabled.

Resolution

Enable Subpath matching for the URL redirect with Preserve path suffix enabled.

Error 10049: Invalid scheme in redirect source URL

This error indicates that the source URL's scheme is invalid.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect has an invalid scheme, which may be due to a misspelled or unsupported scheme or because the scheme is missing or improperly formatted.

Resolution

Review the source URL and ensure that it uses one of the supported schemes: http , https , or empty (no scheme information, which means that it applies to both schemes). Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.

Error 10050: Invalid redirect source URL with user info

This error indicates that the source URL includes unsupported user information.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a user info component (for example, https://user:password@example.com ), which is not supported.

Resolution

You need to remove the user information component from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.

Error 10051: Missing authority in redirect source URL

This error indicates that the source URL is missing a required authority component.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect does not include an authority component (for example, http:///path , without a hostname), which is mandatory.

Resolution

Add an authority component to the redirect source URL (for example, include a hostname). Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the required URL components for redirect source URLs.

Error 10052: Invalid redirect source URL with port

This error indicates that the source URL includes an unsupported port.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a port (for example, https://example.com:8081 ), which is not supported. Possible causes include using a custom or non-standard port, copying a URL from another environment that includes a port, or mistakenly using a development or testing URL.

Resolution

Remove the port from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.

Error 10053: Invalid redirect source URL with query string

This error indicates that the source URL contains an unsupported query string component.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a query string component, which is not supported. Possible causes include copying a URL with query parameters, misconfiguration during setup, or attempting to redirect based on query parameters instead of the path.

Resolution

Remove the query string from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.

Error 10054: Invalid redirect source URL with fragment

This error indicates that the source URL includes an unsupported fragment component.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a fragment component (for example, https://example.com/search/#fragment ). Fragment components are not part of an HTTP request; they are an indication for the browser to scroll to a specific location once the page has loaded. Possible causes of this error include copying a URL with a fragment from a browser or external source, or inadvertently adding a fragment during URL configuration or editing.

Resolution

Remove the fragment from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.

Error 10055: Query string settings incompatible with redirect target URL

This error indicates a conflict between the Preserve query string option and the query string in the redirect target URL.

Common causes

This error occurs when you enable the Preserve query string option of a URL redirect, but also provide a query string in the redirect target URL. In this case, the URL redirect would have conflicting configuration on how to handle the query string of incoming requests.

Resolution

To resolve this issue, either disable the Preserve query string option in the URL redirect or remove the query string component from the redirect target URL to eliminate the conflict.

Error 10056: The add list items operation contains different types of list items

This error indicates that different types of list items were combined in a single add operation.

Common causes

This error occurs when different types of list items (such as IP addresses, hostnames, and URL redirects) are included in a single operation to add items to a list. It can occur with an IP list, a hostname list, or a Bulk Redirect List.

Resolution

Remove the list items that do not apply to the list type. This means:

Removing IP addresses from a request to add items to a Bulk Redirect List.

Removing URL redirects from a request to add items to an IP list.

Error 10058: List items incompatible with list type

This error indicates that incompatible items were added to the wrong list type.

Common causes

This error occurs when you are adding items to a list (either IP list, hostname list, or Bulk Redirect List) and the list items are incompatible with the list type.

Resolution

Make sure you are adding the items to the correct list:

Custom lists with IP addresses (IP lists) can only contain IP addresses as list items.

Custom lists with hostnames can only contain hostnames as list items.

Bulk Redirect Lists can only contain URL redirects as list items.

Error 10059: Maximum number of repeated URL source paths exceeded

This error indicates that the same URL path is repeated too many times across your Bulk Redirect Lists.

Common causes

This error occurs when you have more than the maximum number of URL redirects with the same source URL path across all Bulk Redirect Lists in your account, regardless of the URL redirect domain. Possible causes include multiple lists containing the same redirects, overlapping configurations, or mismanagement resulting in duplicated source URL paths.

Resolution

Review the path of your source URLs so that you do not have more than the maximum number of URL redirects sharing the same URL path in your account, regardless of their domain or the list they belong to. Refer to URL redirect parameters for more information on the current limits.

Error 10060: Missing scheme in redirect target URL

This error indicates that the target URL is missing a scheme.

Common causes

This error occurs when the target URL of a URL redirect does not include a scheme, which is mandatory. This could have happened due to a typo or the URL was copied from a source that did not include the scheme.

Resolution