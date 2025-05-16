Error 10054: Invalid redirect source URL with fragment

This error indicates that the source URL includes an unsupported fragment component.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a fragment component (for example, https://example.com/search/#fragment ). Fragment components are not part of an HTTP request; they are an indication for the browser to scroll to a specific location once the page has loaded. Possible causes of this error include copying a URL with a fragment from a browser or external source, or inadvertently adding a fragment during URL configuration or editing.

Resolution

Remove the fragment from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.