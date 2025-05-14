 Skip to content
Error 1004

Error 1004: Host Not Configured to Serve Web Traffic

This error indicates that the host is not configured to serve web traffic.

Common causes

  • Cloudflare staff disabled proxying for the domain due to abuse or terms of service violations.
  • DNS changes have not yet propagated or the site owner's DNS A records point to Cloudflare IP addresses.

Resolution

If the issue persists beyond five minutes, contact Cloudflare Support.