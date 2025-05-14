Error 1041
This error indicates that the header value is not valid.
The added/modified header value is too long or it contains characters that are not allowed.
- Use a shorter value or expression to define the header value.
- Remove the characters that are not allowed. Refet to Format of HTTP request header names and values in Developer Docs for more information on the allowed characters.
