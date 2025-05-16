Error 10044
This error indicates that the target URL in a redirect exceeds the maximum allowed length.
This error occurs when the target URL value of a URL redirect is too long. The maximum length of a target URL is 32,768 characters. Possible causes of this error are:
- Dynamic URLs that contain excessive query parameters or tracking codes.
- Unnecessary path segments or redundant subdirectories in the URL.
You need to use a shorter URL as the target URL.
