Error 10044: Target URL in redirect is too long

This error indicates that the target URL in a redirect exceeds the maximum allowed length.

Common causes

This error occurs when the target URL value of a URL redirect is too long. The maximum length of a target URL is 32,768 characters. Possible causes of this error are:

Dynamic URLs that contain excessive query parameters or tracking codes.

Unnecessary path segments or redundant subdirectories in the URL.

Resolution

You need to use a shorter URL as the target URL.