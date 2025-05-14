Error 1011: Access Denied (Hotlinking Denied)

This error indicates that access to the resource is denied due to hotlinking protection.

Common cause

A request is made for a resource that uses Cloudflare hotlink protection.

Resolution

Notify the website owner of the blocking. If you cannot determine how to contact the website owner, lookup contact information for the domain via the Whois database ↗. Hotlink Protection is managed via the Cloudflare Scrape Shield app.