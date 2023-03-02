Cloudflare WordPress Plugin: Automatic Cache Management
Overview
The Cloudflare WordPress plugin contains a feature called Automatic Cache Management. When a user adds, edits, or deletes a post, page, attachment, or comment - any associated URLs are purged from the Cloudflare cache.
When you switch a theme or customise a theme within the WordPress admin panel, the cache will automatically be cleared too.
Automatic Cache Management uses native hooks built into WordPress. The Cloudflare WordPress plugin purges the following cache URLs:
- deleted_post
- edit_post
- delete_attachment
- autoptimize_action_cachepurged (for compatibility with the Autoptimize WordPress plugin)
- switch_theme
- customize_save_after
Enable Automatic Cache Management
To enable Automatic Cache Management after installing the WordPress plugin,
- Log in to your WordPress account.
- Click Settings and choose the Cloudflare plugin. The Cloudflare plugin home page appears.
- Click Enable to the right of the Automatic Cache feature. A confirmation dialog appears.
- Click I’m sure in the confirmation dialog to confirm.