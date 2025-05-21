Error 405
The 405 Method Not Allowed status code indicates that the origin server recognizes the requested resource but does not support the HTTP method used in the request.
For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.
This error typically occurs when the client uses an unsupported HTTP method to interact with a specific resource. The origin server must include an
Allow header in the response, which lists the HTTP methods supported for that resource.
For example, attempting a
POST request on a resource that is unchangeable and only supports
GET requests will result in a
405 error.
Cloudflare does not directly generate
405 errors. These errors are returned by the origin server when it does not allow the HTTP method used in the request. If you encounter a
405 error, review the configuration of your origin server to ensure the correct methods are enabled for the resource in question.
