405 Method Not Allowed

The 405 Method Not Allowed status code indicates that the origin server recognizes the requested resource but does not support the HTTP method used in the request.

For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.

Common use cases

This error typically occurs when the client uses an unsupported HTTP method to interact with a specific resource. The origin server must include an Allow header in the response, which lists the HTTP methods supported for that resource.

For example, attempting a POST request on a resource that is unchangeable and only supports GET requests will result in a 405 error.

Cloudflare-specific information