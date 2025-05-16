Error 10051: Missing authority in redirect source URL

This error indicates that the source URL is missing a required authority component.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect does not include an authority component (for example, http:///path , without a hostname), which is mandatory.

Resolution

Add an authority component to the redirect source URL (for example, include a hostname). Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the required URL components for redirect source URLs.