Error 10051
This error indicates that the source URL is missing a required authority component.
This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect does not include an authority component (for example,
http:///path, without a hostname), which is mandatory.
Add an authority component to the redirect source URL (for example, include a hostname). Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the required URL components for redirect source URLs.
