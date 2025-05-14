Error 1040
This error indicates that an attempt was made to modify a restricted HTTP header.
You are trying to modify an HTTP header that Request Header Transform Rules cannot change.
Make sure you are not trying to modify one of the reserved HTTP request headers.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-