Error 522 occurs when Cloudflare times out contacting the origin web server.

Two different timeouts cause HTTP error 522 depending on when they occur between Cloudflare and the origin web server:

Contact your hosting provider and share the necessary error details to assist in troubleshooting these common causes: Cloudflare IP addresses ↗ are rate limited or blocked in .htaccess, iptables, or firewalls. Confirm your hosting provider allows Cloudflare IP addresses (most common cause).

are rate limited or blocked in .htaccess, iptables, or firewalls. Confirm your hosting provider allows Cloudflare IP addresses (most common cause). An overloaded or offline origin web server drops incoming requests.

Keepalives ↗ are disabled at the origin web server.

are disabled at the origin web server. The origin IP address in your Cloudflare DNS app does not match the IP address currently provisioned to your origin web server by your hosting provider.

app does not match the IP address currently provisioned to your origin web server by your hosting provider. Packets were dropped at your origin web server.

If you are using Cloudflare Pages, verify that you have a custom domain set up and that your CNAME record is pointed to your custom Pages domain.

If you are using Workers with a Custom Domain, performing a fetch to its own hostname will cause a 522 error. Consider using a Route or target another hostname instead.