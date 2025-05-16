Error 10049
This error indicates that the source URL's scheme is invalid.
This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect has an invalid scheme, which may be due to a misspelled or unsupported scheme or because the scheme is missing or improperly formatted.
Review the source URL and ensure that it uses one of the supported schemes:
http,
https, or empty (no scheme information, which means that it applies to both schemes). Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.
