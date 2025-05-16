 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Error 10049

Error 10049: Invalid scheme in redirect source URL

This error indicates that the source URL's scheme is invalid.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect has an invalid scheme, which may be due to a misspelled or unsupported scheme or because the scheme is missing or improperly formatted.

Resolution

Review the source URL and ensure that it uses one of the supported schemes: http, https, or empty (no scheme information, which means that it applies to both schemes). Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.