Error 10047

Error 10047: Invalid redirect status code

This error indicates that an unsupported or incorrectly formatted status code was specified for the URL redirect.

Common causes

This error occurs when you specify a URL redirect status code that is not supported, typically due to entering an invalid number or using an unsupported or deprecated status code.

Resolution

Use one of the supported status codes in the URL redirect: 301, 302, 307, or 308.