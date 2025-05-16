 Skip to content
Error 10045

Error 10045: Invalid redirect source URL

This error indicates that the source URL for a redirect is not valid.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid, preventing the redirect from functioning properly due to missing components, such as the scheme (for instance, http or https) or improper formatting.

Resolution

You need to specify a valid URL as the source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.