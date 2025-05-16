Error 10045
This error indicates that the source URL for a redirect is not valid.
This error occurs when the source URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid, preventing the redirect from functioning properly due to missing components, such as the scheme (for instance,
http or
https) or improper formatting.
You need to specify a valid URL as the source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-