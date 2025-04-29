Error 500
This error indicates a problem with your origin web server, preventing it from fulfilling the request.
The
Error establishing database connection message is a common HTTP
500 error, typically indicating an origin web server issue. If you encounter this error, contact your hosting provider for assistance.
When dealing with most
5XX errors, the first step is to reach out to your hosting provider or site administrator to help troubleshoot the issue. Share the necessary error details to your hosting provider to assist troubleshooting the issue.
However, if the
500 error contains
cloudflare or
cloudflare-nginx in the HTML response body, contact Cloudflare support and provide the following details:
- Your domain name
- The time and timezone of the
500error occurrence
- The output of
www.example.com/cdn-cgi/tracefrom the browser where the
500error was observed (replace
www.example.comwith your actual domain and hostname)
