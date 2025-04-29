 Skip to content
Error 525

Error 525: SSL handshake failed

This error indicates that the SSL handshake between Cloudflare and the origin web server failed.

Common causes

Error 525 occurs when these two conditions are true:

Resolution

Contact your hosting provider to exclude the following common causes at your origin web server:

  • No valid SSL certificate is installed.
  • Port 443 (or another custom secure port) is not open.
  • No SNI support.
  • The cipher suites used by Cloudflare do not match the cipher suites supported by the origin web server.

  • Verify that a certificate is installed on your origin server. For details on running tests, refer to Troubleshoot requests with curl. If no certificate is installed, you can generate and install a free Cloudflare origin CA certificate to encrypt traffic between Cloudflare and your origin web server.

  • Review the cipher suites used by your server to ensure they are compatible with Cloudflare.

  • Check your server's error logs from the timestamps when 525 errors occur to identify any issues causing the connection to be reset during the SSL handshake.