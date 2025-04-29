Error 525
This error indicates that the SSL handshake between Cloudflare and the origin web server failed.
Error
525 occurs when these two conditions are true:
- The SSL handshake ↗ fails between Cloudflare and the origin web server.
- Full or Full (Strict) SSL is set in the Overview tab of your Cloudflare SSL/TLS app.
Contact your hosting provider to exclude the following common causes at your origin web server:
- No valid SSL certificate is installed.
- Port
443(or another custom secure port) is not open.
- No SNI support.
- The cipher suites used by Cloudflare do not match the cipher suites supported by the origin web server.
-
Verify that a certificate is installed on your origin server. For details on running tests, refer to Troubleshoot requests with curl. If no certificate is installed, you can generate and install a free Cloudflare origin CA certificate to encrypt traffic between Cloudflare and your origin web server.
-
Review the cipher suites used by your server to ensure they are compatible with Cloudflare.
-
Check your server's error logs from the timestamps when
525errors occur to identify any issues causing the connection to be reset during the SSL handshake.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-