What settings are applied when I click “Optimize Cloudflare for WordPress” in Cloudflare’s WordPress plugin?
Overview
If you’re using Cloudflare’s Wordpress plugin, our “Optimize Cloudflare for WordPress” one-click configuration applies the following settings to your Cloudflare account:
|Setting
|Value
|Security level
|Medium
|Caching level
|Standard
|Auto Minify
|Enable Auto Minify for JS, CSS, and HTML
|Browser Cache TTL
|4 hours
|Always Online
|On
|Development Mode
|Disabled
|IPV6 Compatibility
|Off
|WebSockets
|On
|IP Geolocation
|On
|Email Address Obfuscation
|On
|Server-side Excludes
|On
|Hotlink Protection
|Off
|Image optimization (Polish and Mirage)
|Off (unless on Pro or higher plan)
|Rocket Loader
|Off