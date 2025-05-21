404 Not Found

The 404 Not Found status code indicates that the origin server was unable to locate the requested resource. Typically, this means the host server could not find the resource. For a more permanent version of this error, the 410 Gone status code should be used.

For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.

Common use cases

These errors typically occur when someone mistypes a URL on your site, when there is a broken link from another page, when a page that previously existed is moved or removed, or there is an error when a search engine indexes your site.

These errors typically account for approximately 3% of total page views for a typical site. However, they often go untracked by traditional analytics platforms, such as Google Analytics. To improve user experience, website owners usually implement a custom 404 page to be displayed when this error is generated.

Cloudflare-specific information