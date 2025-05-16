Error 10028: The add list items operation contains duplicate items

This error indicates that the operation to add items to a list contains duplicate entries within the same request.

Common causes

This error occurs when there are duplicate list items in a single operation to add items to a List (either an IP list or a Bulk Redirect List). This error can happen when you:

Add a repeated IP address to an IP list

Add a repeated source URL to a Bulk Redirect List

Resolution

You need to remove the duplicate item and try again.