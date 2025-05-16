Error 10028
This error indicates that the operation to add items to a list contains duplicate entries within the same request.
This error occurs when there are duplicate list items in a single operation to add items to a List (either an IP list or a Bulk Redirect List). This error can happen when you:
- Add a repeated IP address to an IP list
- Add a repeated source URL to a Bulk Redirect List
You need to remove the duplicate item and try again.
