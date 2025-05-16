Error 10058
This error indicates that incompatible items were added to the wrong list type.
This error occurs when you are adding items to a list (either IP list, hostname list, or Bulk Redirect List) and the list items are incompatible with the list type.
Make sure you are adding the items to the correct list:
- Custom lists with IP addresses (IP lists) can only contain IP addresses as list items.
- Custom lists with hostnames can only contain hostnames as list items.
- Bulk Redirect Lists can only contain URL redirects as list items.
