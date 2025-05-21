Error 417
The
417 Expectation Failed status code indicates that the server could not meet the requirements specified in the
Expect header of the client's request.
For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.
Some clients use the
Expect header, such as
Expect: 100-continue, to verify if the server is ready to receive a large payload, and if the server cannot fulfill this expectation, it returns a 417 response. Similarly, a server may reject a request with this error if the client includes an
Expect header with unsupported or invalid values.
Cloudflare typically forwards this response from the origin server if it encounters an issue related to unsupported or unfulfilled
Expect headers in the client's request.
