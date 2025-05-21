Error 451
The
451 status code indicates that the server cannot deliver the requested resource due to legal actions or restrictions.
For more details, refer to RFC 7725 ↗.
This occurs when access to a resource is blocked due to court orders, copyright claims, or other legal demands. Typically search engines (for example, Google) and ISP (for example, ATT) are the ones affected by this response code, rather than the origin server itself. The server should include an explanation in the response body, detailing the legal demand or reason for the restriction.
Cloudflare may pass through a
451 response from the origin server if the requested resource is legally restricted.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-