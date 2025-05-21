Error 415
The
415 Unsupported Media Type status code indicates that the server refuses to process the request because the format of the payload is not supported. One way to identify and fix this issue would be to look at the
Content-Type or
Content-Encoding headers sent in the client's request.
For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.
This may be triggered by submitting a file type or format that the server is not configured to handle, such as uploading an unsupported image or document format, may also trigger this error.
Cloudflare typically passes this response from the origin server if it encounters an unsupported media type in the client's request payload.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-