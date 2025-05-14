Error 1018: Could not find host

This error indicates that the host could not be found.

Common causes

The Cloudflare domain was recently activated and there is a delay propagating the domain's settings to the Cloudflare edge network.

The Cloudflare domain was created via a Cloudflare partner (for example, a hosting provider) and the provider's DNS failed.

Note Error 1018 is returned via a HTTP 409 response code.

Resolution

Contact Cloudflare Support with the following details: