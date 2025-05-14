Error 1018
This error indicates that the host could not be found.
- The Cloudflare domain was recently activated and there is a delay propagating the domain's settings to the Cloudflare edge network.
- The Cloudflare domain was created via a Cloudflare partner (for example, a hosting provider) and the provider's DNS failed.
Contact Cloudflare Support with the following details:
- Your domain name.
- A screenshot of the
1018error including the RayID mentioned in the error message.
- A HAR file captured while duplicating the error.
