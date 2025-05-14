 Skip to content
Error 1018: Could not find host

This error indicates that the host could not be found.

Common causes

  • The Cloudflare domain was recently activated and there is a delay propagating the domain's settings to the Cloudflare edge network.
  • The Cloudflare domain was created via a Cloudflare partner (for example, a hosting provider) and the provider's DNS failed.

Resolution

Contact Cloudflare Support with the following details:

  • Your domain name.
  • A screenshot of the 1018 error including the RayID mentioned in the error message.
  • A HAR file captured while duplicating the error.