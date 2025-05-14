Error 1034
This error indicates that the IP address used for the domain is restricted by Cloudflare's edge validation.
Customers who previously pointed their domains to
1.1.1.1 will now encounter
1034 error. This is due to a new edge validation check in Cloudflare's systems to prevent misconfiguration and/or potential abuse.
Ensure DNS records are pointed to IP addresses you control, and in the case a placeholder IP address is needed for “originless” setups, use the IPv6 reserved address
100:: or the IPv4 reserved address
192.0.2.0.
