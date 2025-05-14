 Skip to content
Error 1034

Error 1034: Edge IP Restricted

This error indicates that the IP address used for the domain is restricted by Cloudflare's edge validation.

Common cause

Customers who previously pointed their domains to 1.1.1.1 will now encounter 1034 error. This is due to a new edge validation check in Cloudflare's systems to prevent misconfiguration and/or potential abuse.

Resolution

Ensure DNS records are pointed to IP addresses you control, and in the case a placeholder IP address is needed for “originless” setups, use the IPv6 reserved address 100:: or the IPv4 reserved address 192.0.2.0.