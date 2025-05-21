Error 409
The
409 Conflict status code indicates that the request could not be completed due to a conflict with the current state of the target resource.
For more details, refer to RFC 7231 ↗.
This error typically happens with a
PUT request when multiple clients are attempting to edit the same resource. To solve this issue:
- The server should generate a payload that includes enough information for the client to recognize the source of the conflict.
- Clients should retry the request again after resolving the conflict.
Cloudflare will return a 409 response for a Error 1001: DNS Resolution Error.
