Error 10046

Error 10046: Invalid redirect target URL

This error indicates that the target URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid.

Common causes

This error occurs when the target URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid, preventing the redirect from functioning properly due to missing components, such as the scheme (for instance, http or https) or improper formatting.

Resolution

You need to specify a valid URL as the target URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect target URLs.