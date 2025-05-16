Error 10046: Invalid redirect target URL

This error indicates that the target URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid.

Common causes

This error occurs when the target URL provided for a URL redirect is not valid, preventing the redirect from functioning properly due to missing components, such as the scheme (for instance, http or https ) or improper formatting.

Resolution

You need to specify a valid URL as the target URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect target URLs.