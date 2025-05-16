 Skip to content
Error 10060

Error 10060: Missing scheme in redirect target URL

This error indicates that the target URL is missing a scheme.

Common causes

This error occurs when the target URL of a URL redirect does not include a scheme, which is mandatory. This could have happened due to a typo or the URL was copied from a source that did not include the scheme.

Resolution

Review the target URL of the URL redirect and ensure that it contains a scheme (for example, https). Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the required URL components for redirect target URLs.