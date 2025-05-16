Error 10060
This error indicates that the target URL is missing a scheme.
This error occurs when the target URL of a URL redirect does not include a scheme, which is mandatory. This could have happened due to a typo or the URL was copied from a source that did not include the scheme.
Review the target URL of the URL redirect and ensure that it contains a scheme (for example,
https). Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the required URL components for redirect target URLs.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-