Error 10050: Invalid redirect source URL with user info

This error indicates that the source URL includes unsupported user information.

Common causes

This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a user info component (for example, https://user:password@example.com ), which is not supported.

Resolution

You need to remove the user information component from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.