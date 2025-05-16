Error 10050
This error indicates that the source URL includes unsupported user information.
This error occurs when the source URL of a URL redirect includes a user info component (for example,
https://user:password@example.com), which is not supported.
You need to remove the user information component from the redirect source URL. Refer to Supported URL components in Bulk Redirects for details on the supported URL components for redirect source URLs.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-